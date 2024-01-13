Kangana Ranaut's 'Mystery Man' Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has set social media ablaze after being spotted with a "mystery man" in a photo posted by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah. The image shows Ranaut alongside a handsome foreign individual, leaving a salon session.

Ranaut, clad in a sky-blue jumpsuit and sunglasses, shares a smile with the unidentified man, dressed in black. They are seen walking hand-in-hand, fueling speculation and excitement online.

"Who is he?" and "Is Kangana's new boyfriend?" are among the top questions being asked on social media, with some netizens even drawing comparisons to actor Hrithik Roshan. The two were involved in a well-publicized but controversial relationship and legal dispute a few years ago.

Ranaut hasn't commented on the photo or the identity of the man, adding to the intrigue. Notably, she is known for her outspoken personality and private life, rarely revealing details about her relationships.

While the "mystery man" remains unidentified, fans have expressed their support for the potential couple, with many finding their pairing "cute" and "adorable."