Kangana recalls her biggest fear after sister Rangoli's acid attack

Day after a 17-year-old girl faced an acid attack by I men in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut has shared about her sister Rangoli Chandel's trauma and how she herself was terrified after the attack. The actor said she used to violently cover her face every time a stranger passed her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma.... We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me .... These atrocities haven't stopped .... Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers...”

On Tuesday, two masked men on a bike threw acid on the class 12 student minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school. As reported by PTI, the girl has sustained eight percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU. The accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim, as told by the officials.