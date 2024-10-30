Kanguva: Suriya's action packed song Naayak leaves fans intrigued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Building more excitement among fans, the makers of the Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' unveiled the 'Naayak' track from the film.

The track opens with visuals of Suriya in an intense avatar. The song includes an intense fight sense of Suriya in rain.

Naayak is penned by Raqueeb Alam. The Hindi version of the track is sung by Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj, Deepak Blue, Narayanan Ravishankar, Prasanna Adhisesha, Shibi Srinivasan, Vikram Pitty, Saisharan and Abhijith Rao. The female singers include Padmaja Sreenivasan, Pavithra Chari, Deepthi Suresh, Aparna Harikumar, Lavita Lobo, Sushmita Narasimhan and Latha Krishna.

Recently, makers released the 'Yolo' track from the film.

Titled 'YOLO' (an acronym for 'You Only Live Once'), the latest track is a high-energy banger with heavy beats.

The makers took to their social media accounts and wrote, "One life! One Journey! Turn up the volume and party hard because #YOLO #YOLOSong from #Kanguva is out now"

Devi Sri Prasad has created the track.

Devi Sri Prasad has created the track.

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, the film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India. The highly-anticipated film Kanguva will release in theatres on November 14.

