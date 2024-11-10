Kanguva trailer: Suriya promises an action-packed entertainer in never-seen-before avatar

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 : The wait is finally over for Suriya fans as the much-awaited second trailer of his upcoming movie 'Kanguva' has been released, just four days before it hits theatres.

In the trailer, Suriya can be seen portraying two different characters. One version of him seems to be set in the modern era, where he dons flashy outfits and a trendy haircut, while the second avatar, which fans have seen in earlier posters and teasers, shows him in a more fierce, warrior-like role.

https://x.com/Suriya_offl/status/1855634703249793528

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the movie. Deol looks intense, ready to face off against Suriya in what promises to be an epic showdown.

The makers recently released the powerful 'Naayak' track from the film.

The track opens with visuals of Suriya in an intense avatar. The song includes an intense fight sense of Suriya in rain.

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, the film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India. The highly-anticipated film Kanguva will release in theatres on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor