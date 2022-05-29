Kanika Kapoor shares glimpse from her court wedding in London

Mumbai, May 29 Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for belting out hits such as 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyyan Kalaiyan Ve' among many others, has shared pictures from her court wedding in London with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding. Kanika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves. Gautam looked sharp in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat.

She captioned the post as "Happiness," along with a heart emoticon. Kanika added: #kanikagautmarried"

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The two got divorced in 2012. She is a mother to three kids - Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

