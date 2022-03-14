Kanika Kapoor to marry yet another NRI, after her first divorce

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer, Kanika Kapoor is all set to marry an NRI businessman as per a E-Times report. The report further claimed that Kanika and Gautam were dating for almost a year, and the thought of taking the plunge was in the couple's mind for the last six months. Reports are rife that Kanika and Gautam had met for the first time during one of her concerts in London as the latter is based in the same city. Gautam and Kanika's wedding will reportedly take place in London sometime in May 2022. For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor had got married to a businessman, Raj Chandok, at the age of 18.

Post her wedding, she had moved to London. Soon, she had become a proud mother of three kids, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj. Kanika and Raj had decided to part their ways back in 2012, and the former had relocated to Mumbai to make her career in singing. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kanika had revealed that she wasn't allowed to sing post-marriage. "In the mid-90s, I came to this city with my dad, and signed a three-year contract with a music label. But when nothing worked out, I went back to London. It was quite a struggle in Mumbai. My mother was also scared. She had heard that Bollywood wasn't a good place to work in. She didn't want me to be a part of the industry. At that time, I was thinking of acting too. But my mother was happy that I got married instead. Then, as I settled down, and started a family, they didn't allow me to sing anymore."Going further in the interview, Kanika Kapoor had also talked about how her kids were thrown out of the school. Recalling the traumatic phases, she had also added that she had also faced major financial problems. However, Kanika had also revealed that it was Ekta Kapoor, who had offered her the song, Baby Doll, that had changed her fortunes.

