Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar reveals why he declines offer to contest LS elections 2024

Renowned Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar has turned down an offer to contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, extending by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking at the 'Eidiga' community convention in Bengaluru, Shivakumar revealed that he urged Shiva Rajkumar to consider contesting from "any constituency" in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha.

Expressing his reasoning for declining the political offer, Shiva Rajkumar highlighted that individuals dedicated to politics and already contributing positively exist, and he prefers to focus on his acting career. He stated, "The gift my father gave was to put on colours and act and impress you all. That's where my line ends. I'll stay with you and act. There are people specifically for politics who are doing good work."

Shiva Rajkumar, son of the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, maintains close ties with the Congress Party. While his brother-in-law, Madhu Bangarappa, currently serves as the Education Minister of Karnataka, his wife, Geeta Shiv Rajkumar, joined the Congress party before the April Assembly elections this year.

Although his wife has political aspirations, Shiva Rajkumar mentioned that neither she nor his brother-in-law encouraged him to enter politics. Despite the family's political connections, the acclaimed actor is committed to his craft and has a busy schedule with multiple film projects. His latest release, "Ghost," came out in October and featured an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. Shiva Rajkumar is currently involved in several upcoming projects, including "Captain Miller" starring Dhanush, directed by Arun Matheswaran. As he continues to captivate audiences with his performances on the silver screen, Shiva Rajkumar remains steadfast in his decision to refrain from entering the political arena.