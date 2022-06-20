Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal goes horribly wrong, ends up with swollen face

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's life has turned upside down as her root canal procedure went wrong. Due to her swollen face, she has almost become unrecognizable and it has been difficult for her to move out of her home. According to the actress, the dentist had assured her that the swelling will be healed in two or three days, however, even after three weeks of root canal treatment, Swathi is suffering from immense pain and a swollen face. Swathi has accused the dentist and the hospital of not only giving her wrong information about the dental procedure but also of administering Salicylic acid in place of anesthesia. Meanwhile, the actress, who faced difficulty even leaving the house with her swollen face, had to be hospitalised for treatment. She's now recovering at home.

