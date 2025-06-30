Kannappa is under attack from piracy, says Vishnu Manchu

Chennai, June 30 Lamenting that his magnum opus 'Kannappa', which recently released to a positive response from the audience, was under attack from piracy, actor Vishnu Manchu on Monday made a fervent appeal to audiences, asking them not to encourage piracy and to support cinema the right way.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different.Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev."

It may be recalled that actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead in director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s ‘Kannappa’, had just before the release of the film, announced that the journey he had undertaken to visit all the 12 holy Jyothirlingas, situated across the country, had come to a divine close with his darshan at the Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, he had said, "Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace. Just completed the sacred darshan at Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple — one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. With this visit, my journey to all twelve Jyotirlinga temples comes to a divine close."

The actor further added, "My heart is full. My soul feels blessed. Life right now is filled with nothing but positivity, gratitude, and peace. As I stand at the edge of this spiritual milestone, I now look forward to the next chapter #Kannappa, releasing worldwide on June 27. A film close to my heart. A story that reflects the very spirit I carry today. Har Har Mahadev! #Kannappa27thJune."

The film has Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra. Priety Mukhundan plays the female lead in the film, which has music by Stephan Devassy.

Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. Dance choreography is by Prabhu Deva and editing by renowned editor Antony. The film has been produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father and eminent actor Mohan Babu. A vast portion of the film has been shot in New Zealand on a huge budget.

