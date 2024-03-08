'Kannappa' makers unveil Vishnu Manchu's bow-wielding avatar look

Mumbai, March 8 On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer 'Kannappa' unveiled the first-look poster of the film, featuring Vishnu as the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva.

The poster shows Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa with unparalleled charisma and intensity.

In the poster, Vishnu stands poised with a bow and arrow after emerging from a waterfall, ready to unleash his prowess on his target.

The image hints at the devotion and determination that defines the character of Kannappa.

Sharing the poster on social media, Vishnu wrote: "Honoured and privileged to portray the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva, 'Kannappa'. Today on MahaShivaRathri, here is your 'Kannappa'."

Featuring actors like Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar and Brahmanandam, team 'Kannappa' is currently shooting its second schedule in New Zealand with over 600 international crew members.

Talking about the same, Vishnu shared: "'Kannappa' has been an incredible journey filled with dedication and passion. It goes beyond being a film. 'Kannappa' delves into the profound exploration of a warrior's soul. I'm thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as we bring this film to life. Choosing to showcase the first look on Mahashivratri feels like the blessings of lord Shiva are guiding us."

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

