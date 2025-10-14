Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 450 Crore – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Kantara Chapter 1, the Kannada movie starring Rishab Shetty, witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its 12th day in theatres. Despite the slowdown, the film has crossed Rs 450 crore in India and is now targeting the Rs 500 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 13.50 crore on Monday. Its total net collection stands at Rs 451.90 crore. The film’s first week collection was Rs 337.4 crore. Day-wise collections after that include Rs 22.25 crore on Day 9, Rs 39 crore on Day 10 and Rs 39.75 crore on Day 11.

The Kannada version had an overall occupancy of 34.86 per cent. Morning shows recorded 15.91 per cent, afternoon shows 30.82 per cent, evening shows 43.11 per cent and night shows 49.59 per cent. Telugu shows had 18.18 per cent occupancy. Morning shows recorded 13.29 per cent, afternoon shows 17.96 per cent, evening shows 19.04 per cent and night shows 22.44 per cent. Hindi shows had an overall occupancy of 11.19 per cent. Morning shows recorded 7.29 per cent, afternoon shows 10.27 per cent, evening shows 10.60 per cent and night shows 16.58 per cent.

Tamil shows recorded 21.53 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 17.73 per cent, afternoon shows 19.44 per cent, evening shows 22.79 per cent and night shows 26.15 per cent. Malayalam shows had 18.65 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 8.35 per cent, afternoon shows 13.64 per cent, evening shows 20.17 per cent and night shows 32.44 per cent.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

