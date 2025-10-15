Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: How Rishab Shetty’s Film Performed on Its Second Tuesday – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada mythological drama Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 13.50 crore on its 13th day at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 465.25 crore. On Tuesday, Kannada screenings had an overall 29.18 percent occupancy. Morning shows recorded 13.97 percent, afternoon shows 25.22 percent, evening shows 37 percent, and night shows 40.52 percent. Telugu screenings had 16.22 percent overall occupancy. Morning shows were at 12.85 percent, afternoon 16.37 percent, evening 16.90 percent, and night shows 18.75 percent.

Hindi shows reported 26.16 percent occupancy overall. Morning shows recorded 12.12 percent, afternoon 21.20 percent, evening 25.10 percent, and night shows 46.23 percent. Tamil screenings had 20.28 percent overall occupancy. Morning shows were at 17.31 percent, afternoon 18.70 percent, evening 21.05 percent, and night shows 24.04 percent. Malayalam shows had 14.43 percent overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 7.87 percent, afternoon 13.51 percent, evening 14.54 percent, and night shows 21.81 percent.

The film collected Rs 337.4 crore in its first week. Its daily earnings were Rs 22.25 crore on Day 9, Rs 39 crore on Day 10, Rs 39.75 crore on Day 11, Rs 13.35 crore on Day 12 and Rs 13.50 crore on Day 13.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer