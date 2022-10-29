Kantara director Rishab Shetty meets South superstar Rajinikanth

Days after praising Kannada blockbuster Kantara, film's director and star Rishab Shetty met superstar Rajinikanth to celebrate the success of the movie.

While sharing his review of the film on Twitter, the superstar confessed that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara gave him “goosebumps." He also lauded Rishab Shetty’s acting, writing, and directorial skills. While concluding this short review, Rajinikanth also hailed Kantara as a ‘masterpiece of Indian cinema.’

His tweet read, “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema"

Replying to this, Rishab wrote, “Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️"