Kanwar Dhillon: “Luck Has Two Sides — Success or Failure, Both Test Your Attitude”

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in Udne Ki Aasha, recently opened up about the realities of fame, the unpredictability of luck, and the importance of staying grounded in the entertainment industry. Reflecting on his journey, Kanwar shared, “Luck has two sides. When things go well, people call you lucky. When they don’t, suddenly you’re unlucky. But I’ve realised that neither defines your worth or your effort. It’s how you respond that matters.”

The actor emphasized the role of hard work and persistence in a career that can often feel unpredictable. “The industry is full of ups and downs. Daily shoots, long hours, and sudden changes in roles can be challenging. But consistency, dedication, and a focus on improving your craft are what keep you moving forward,” he says.

Kanwar also spoke about setbacks he has faced, including being replaced in a show earlier. “At the time, it felt like a blow. But looking back, I see it as a learning experience. Sometimes what seems like failure is just redirecting you toward something better,” he adds thoughtfully. Despite the pressures of a daily soap schedule, Kanwar finds joy in the work and the camaraderie on set. “The energy of my co-actors, the laughter between takes, even the little gossip sessions — they all make the hard work enjoyable. It reminds me why I love acting,” he shares.

The actor’s reflections go beyond just his career. “Fame and success are temporary. What stays is how you handle both good and bad times. That perspective keeps me grounded, no matter what happens,” he explains. For Kanwar Dhillon, the journey is as important as the destination. His thoughtful take on luck, perseverance, and humility offers fans a glimpse of the actor behind the screen — someone who values effort over entitlement and reflection over reaction.