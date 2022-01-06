Kanye West, Billie Eilish to headline 2022 Coachella festival

American musicians Billie Eilish and Kanye West are slated to headline the 2022 Coachella festival on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively, sources revealed.

According to Variety, Swedish House Mafia is also in the mix, although it's unclear whether the group is the festival's third headliner.

West headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish had a breakthrough performance in 2019. SHM's previously performed at Coachella was in 2012.

The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at its usual location of the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California.

However, the alarming omicron surge and the postponement of the Grammy Awards this week have many wondering whether the festival will take place in April, or be moved, for a fifth time, to a later date.

Coachella is North America's largest music festival and has already sold out its 125,000 per-day tickets, and the sheer logistics of more than 100,000 people traveling to and gathering at a single location create immeasurable possibilities for disease transmission.

While the original headliners of this 21st installment of the festival, first announced in January of 2020, were Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine, the festival has been postponed due to the pandemic four times.

Last year, Ocean moved his appearance to 2023, and Scott was removed from the bill in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy in November, although sources told Variety that his agent fought to keep him on the bill. West and Scott are frequent collaborators and related by a former marriage. West's ex Kim Kardashian is the half-sister of Kylie Jenner, who shares a daughter with Scott.

TMZ recently reported that Rage is off the bill. An announcement of confirmed performers is expected in the coming days.

( With inputs from ANI )

