Kanye West feels 'hurt' when people think he is crazy

Los Angeles, Oct 8 Kanye West's way of looking at things and doing them might be a bit eccentric but the rapper feels hurt when people call him "crazy", reports People magazine.

During part two of his sit-down interview on Fox News show 'Tucker Carlson Tonight', the controversial rapper, 45, said: "They keep on using the 'Oh he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that."

"It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?'"

According to People, West's latest remarks come after he received backlash for a concerning tweet he sent to Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie) after the fellow rapper criticised West's 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt.

"Don't speak on me Lil Boosie speak to me (sic)", he tweeted that has since been deleted but has been captured and shared on Twitter.

People further stated that West added: "Come smack me or come shoot me. I'm the one that got bullied by the entire Black celebrity community. Now I'm back to shoot the school up."

West, along with ex Kim Kardashian, has been open about his journey with bipolar disorder.

In a 2019 cover story for Vogue, the Kardash star, 41, said that her husband accepted that he is bipolar, though he opted out of treating the disorder with pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor