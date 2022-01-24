Kanye West, Julia Fox make red carpet debut in matching denim at Men's Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox made their first red carpet appearance together.

According to People Magazine, on Sunday, the couple attended the KENZO fashion show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week in France.

They sported matching denim ensembles with black gloves. West accessorized his outfit with black boots, while Fox wore large gold jewellery and denim boots to complement her Schiaparelli attire.

The actress also rocked winged eyeliner and a dark smokey eye as she kept her brunette hair pulled back into a bun.

Sunday's show also marked Bape founder Nigo's official debut as KENZO's creative director after taking over for Felipe Oliveira Baptista.

A source previously told People Magazine that despite West's new relationship with Fox, "he's still telling people that he wants to have (Kim Kardashian) back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so." Kardashian filed for divorce last year.

Fox's outing with West on Sunday comes about shortly after the actress said she isn't bothered by the chatter surrounding their relationship on Friday's episode of her 'Forbidden Fruits' podcast.

While opening up about how she's evolved from being an "attention seeker" in her younger days, Fox appeared to address headlines over her connection to the Grammy-winning musician.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said. "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Fox noted that she only cares about creating art and "putting things into the world."

"Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less," she claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

