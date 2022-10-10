Kanye West's friends concerned for him; say he's in the midst of mental health episode

Kanye West's close friends are very concerned about him. According to Page Six, sources close to the rapper are quite worried about him.

According to Page Six, insiders are certain that the rapper's latest headline-grabbing behaviour is the consequence of a mental break, and they think this is the rapper's most serious episode to date.

According to a source close to Kanye, he is barely sleeping - an issue that reportedly contributed to his hospitalization in 2016.

Page Six has quoted sources close to Kanye saying that the rapper's strange behaviour started when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week, abandoned his preparations for the show, and quickly cobbled together a new show with the now-famous "White Lives Matter" theme. According to insiders, he also planned his amazing interview with Tucker Carlson against the advice of his team.

According to insiders, he has now fired consultants and advisers who had "resisted his ideas", which were widely viewed as anti-Semitic or racist.

Additionally, he's looking to hire a new political team and has stated that he wants to concentrate on preparing a platform for a second presidential run in 2024.

According to reports, friends are at a loss as to how to persuade the superstar to seek professional assistance or moderate his self-destructive behaviour. He has even gotten into arguments with lifelong friends who have attempted to calm him down.

In 2016, West was hospitalised for mental health issues, and in 2019, he disclosed that he has bipolar disorder.

Recently, Kanye's Instagram and Twitter accounts have also been restricted.

Many have been linking the decision to restrict his account to his last two tweets which have been largely criticized as antisemitic. Not just that, a restriction was put on West's Instagram account a day earlier after the social media site deleted content from his account for violating its policies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor