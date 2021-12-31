Kapil Arya: 2022 will see me focusing more on professional front

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actor Kapil Arya, who tied the knot with 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' actress Gurpreet Bedi on December 22, plans to focus on the professional front in the New Year.

He says: "Given the uncertain pandemic vibes of 2021, which clearly is the worst thing that happened globally, I have to say that our wedding was the highlight of this year. The New Year will see me focusing on the professional front, as I have some interesting projects lined up."

The 'Doli Armaanon Ki' actor also wants to explore new hobbies in 2021.

"I've always been an ardent fan of singing and have used the time in lockdown to write and compose my own songs with the plan of releasing my album some day soon. In fact, I wrote one of them for Gurpreet and sang it at the engagement ceremony," he wraps up.

