Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover set to reunite after 6-year feud in upcoming Netflix comedy show

Renowned comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are set to join forces once again for an upcoming comedy extravaganza. Kapil Sharma, a comedy maestro, is planning a new comedy show, and the official Netflix page recently shared a video on Instagram to announce the much-anticipated reunion.

The Netflix post read, "Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @kapilsharma and @whosunilgover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!" Kapil Sharma gained recent attention with the statement 'Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi' as Netflix revealed their collaboration for an upcoming comedy spectacular.

The ensemble for Kapil's new venture includes familiar faces like Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, all known for their impeccable comic timing. Despite the laughter-inducing camaraderie, there was a noticeable void that many viewers felt in the group.

The historic mid-air altercation between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover remains one of the most controversial chapters in their lives. However, neither comedian has publicly addressed the incident, leaving fans curious about the true nature of their fallout. In the shared video, Sunil Grover humorously suggested not launching the show in Australia, to which Kapil responded, "Why, they are waiting." Sunil playfully replied, "Then we will not go by air, we will go by road." Kapil concluded with a jovial statement, 'Ab Parivaar Poora Hua,' signifying the completion of their comedy family.

With Sunil Grover's return to the cast, Kapil Sharma and company are poised to inject a fresh and exciting energy into the upcoming episodes, promising viewers a laughter-filled experience reminiscent of their previous collaborations. The show is eagerly awaited, marking a joyous reunion for the dynamic comic duo.