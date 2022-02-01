Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of his son Trishaan

Comedian Kapil Sharma marked the first birthday of his son Trishaan with a sweet social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharma shared a cute close-up picture of his son and wrote, "Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings, happy bday my son, thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan."

Fans and celebrity followers showered the birthday boy with love in the comments section of the post that garnered more than seven lakh likes within a few hours of being shared on Instagram.

For the unversed, Kapil tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar, Punjab on December 12, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra on December 10, 2019, and Trishaan was born in February last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 40-year-old star is currently basking in the praises since the release of his debut OTT comedy show 'I am Not Done Yet' on Netflix.

Producer Mahaveer Jain had also announced a biopic on the life of the popular comedian titled 'Funkaar'. The project will be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

( With inputs from ANI )

