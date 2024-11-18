Kapil Sharma drops adorable birthday wish for his 'Humsafar' Ginni Chatrath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma dropped an adorable birthday wish for his wife Ginni Chatrath.

On Monday, Kapil posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote "Happy birthday meri humsafar @ginnichatrath."

The couple looks charming in pictures.

Soon after Kapil dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Ginni.

Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar in 2018. They welcomed their baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. They welcomed their second baby Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

Kapil Sharma's career began with his win on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3.' He went on to star in shows like 'Hans Baliye' and 'Comedy Circus,' gaining massive popularity after launching 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' in 2013.

He made a comeback in 2016 with 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Building on his television success, Kapil launched 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' an OTT program. The show has featured several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Diljit Dosanjh.

