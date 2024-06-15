Kapil Sharma drops adorable pics from his Canada gateway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently left fans in awe as he shared glimpses of his family vacation to Canada.

The comedian, on Friday took to his Instagram account to drop an adorable video on his Instagram account, featuring moments with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their children.

In the video, Kapil is seen enjoying quality time with his family, admiring nature, and capturing stunning photos. The video showcases serene lakeshores and lush woodlands, documenting moments of contentment and relaxation as they immersed themselves in the beautiful outdoors.

Soon after Kapil dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with admiration.

One user wrote, "This is beautiful, feel so happy seeing these beautiful family pics. So relaxed."

Another commented, "Beautiful picture," while a third penned, "Lovely pictures, sir."

Kapil Sharma's career began with his win on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3.' He went on to star in shows like 'Hans Baliye' and 'Comedy Circus,' gaining massive popularity after launching 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' in 2013. He made a comeback in 2016 with 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

Building on his television success, Kapil launched 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' an OTT program. The show has featured several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Diljit Dosanjh.

