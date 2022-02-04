Kapil Sharma reacts after Sunil Grover suffers heart-attack

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma expressed concern over his former colleague Sunil Grover's recent heart surgery. Sunil was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he suffered a heart attack a few days ago. He underwent a bypass surgery and was recuperating in the hospital; he was discharged from the hospital yesterday. Kapil and Sunil have worked together for many years on The Kapil Sharma Show, where the latter played the character of Gutthi.

Speaking about Sunil, Kapil said, "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health." Kapil and Sunil parted ways professionally in 2017 after they had a tiff on a flight. However, they have remained cordial with each other.