Kapil Sharma Shares Sneak Peek of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with Ranbir Kapoor Ahead of Netflix Premiere (See Post)

The highly anticipated comedy show "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show" premieres tonight on Netflix. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting the streaming debut of the successful television show "The Kapil Sharma Show."

Ahead of the premiere, Kapil Sharma shared a photo on social media with tonight's guest, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Comedian Bharti Singh, a former cast member of "The Kapil Sharma Show," reacted to the post with well wishes.

Sharma posts photo with Kapoor

Sharma posted a photo from the first episode's photoshoot, which shows him alongside Ranbir Kapoor, actress Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Check the Instagram post here:

A promo for the first episode was released earlier this week. The Kapoor family will be the guests of honor.

Watch the trailer here:

Bharti Singh, Rajiv Thakur react

Following Sharma's post, Singh commented, "All the best, brother! Ganpati Bappa Morya." Singh shares a close bond with Sharma's family and they are often seen attending each other's family events.

Rajiv Thakur, another cast member, wrote, "New beginning, bigger picture... 192 countries... congratulations and best wishes brother @kapilsharma @team.kapilsharma."

Reunion with Grover, celebrity guests

The show marks the highly anticipated reunion of Sharma with comedian Sunil Grover, who previously left the show after a reported falling out.

The show boasts an impressive lineup of guests, including celebrities like filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actor Aamir Khan, actress Parineeti Chopra, singer Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Rohit Sharma, and others. The trailer also showed Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, in the audience.

Premiere and release schedule

"The Great Indian Kapil Show" premieres on March 30 and new episodes will be released every Saturday at 8:00 PM IST.