Kapil Sharma's show in New York postponed due to conflict?

All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.”Kapil Sharma is currently on a tour of North America with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show. It is for their show Kapil Sharma Live. So far, Kapil along with Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek has performed in Vancouver and Toronto. However, their show that was scheduled to take place in New York on July 9 has now been postponed. The local promoter, Sam Singh shared the update through a social media post and cited scheduling conflicts.The Kapil Sharma Show that was scheduled to take place in New York on July 9 has been postponed. The local promoter, Sam Singh posted this update on his social media account, but did not mention any date for the next show.

