'Kapoors assemble' to celebrate Sanjay, Maheep's son Jahaan Kapoor's 18th birthday, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, on Thursday, shared a glimpse from her son Jahaan Kapoor's 18th birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a string of happy family pictures and captioned it, "Happy 18th birthday my son shine. I love you 3000."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CssWvxKPT-J/

'The Kapoor Khandaan' came together to celebrate Jahaan's 18th birthday, and the bash was attended by his sister Shanaya, uncles Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah along with his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.

Maheep also shared a video in which Jahaan could be seen cutting his birthday cake.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet wishes for the birthday boy.

"Happy 18th darling jahaan," actor Malaika Arora commented.

Actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy 18th darling Jahaan."

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest JK."

Amrita Arora commented, "Happy 18th darling jahaan."

Sanjay Kapoor also shared the post the pictures from Jahaan's birthday celebrations and captioned it, "Happy birthday jk, You're the best, Best way to bring in your 18th birthday with the blessings of the family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csshcb-Ih5u/

Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. The couple has two childrenShanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor.

Shanaya is all set to make her Bolylwood debut in 'Bedhadak', a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor