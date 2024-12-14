Karan Aujla joined by rapper Hanumankind at Bengaluru concert

Mumbai, Dec 14 Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla, who is currently performing in India with his ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour, was joined by rapper-singer Hanumankind during his sold-out show in Bengaluru on December 13.

Over 20,000 fans packed the Nice Grounds, as Karan performed on tracks such as ‘Softly’, ‘Players’, ‘Tauba Tauba’, ‘Admirin You’ and ‘Winning Speech’.

The crowd sang and danced throughout the night as he performed the hits and was later joined by Hanumankind on stage for a special mash-up of 'Big Dawgs', adding to the electrifying performance.

Karan Aujla states, "I'm incredibly grateful for the incredible support in Bengaluru, and a huge thank you to Hanumankind for joining me. The connection with my fans is what makes this tour so special."

The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international star. The title, inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he's had and how he's turned them into reality.

Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the concert showcased Aujla's undeniable stage presence and captivating vocals

Rishabh Talwar, Business Head Team Innovation, stated: "The Bengaluru show was a resounding success! Karan's performance was electrifying, and the audience response was phenomenal. The 'It Was All a Dream' India tour is exceeding all expectations."

The 27-year-old heartthrob is all set to perform in several cities in India for his “It Was All A Dream World Tour”, which commenced on December 7.

Ahead of his performance, Karan spoke to IANS about what goes on his mind before he gets on stage.

“I think about the energy in the crowd and the connection I hope to create. I remind myself of the hard work and passion that went into preparing for the show. In those final moments before going on stage, I thank God and my parents for their guidance from above,” he said.

