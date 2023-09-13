Karan Bothra wins Most Stylish Entrepreneur award from Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023



Karan Bothra won the award for Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur Award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 at St. Regis Mumbai.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

