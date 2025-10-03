Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar Malaika Arora come together for fashion entrepreneur reality show 'Pitch to Get Rich'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : A fashion entrepreneurship reality series 'Pitch to Get Rich' has been announced.

Bollywood dignitaries Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora serve as judges alongside business leaders including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar. Fourteen founders will compete for funding and mentorship while tackling real-world business challenges, as per Variety.

Backed by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment, the show brings a Rs 40 crore (USD 4.5 million) investment pool to empower India's next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

Here you can check out show's promo

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPV2WvckdX3/?hl=en

Speaking about the series, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, in a press note said "At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India's most exciting story yet ; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build. This series is not just entertainment, it's a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage."

Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, added, "Pitch to Get Rich is about championing 'Make in India' and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent. But beyond the investments, it's also fashionable, competitive, and packed with entertainment."

'Pitch to Get Rich' will stream on JioHotstar starting from October 20th onwards.

