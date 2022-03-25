Karan Johar announces remake of Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam film Hridayam

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the remake of popular Malayalam romance drama Hridayam which featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Karan Johar made the big announcement on social media as he revealed that Dharma Productions along with Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to Hridayam.

He did mention that the remake will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. He wrote, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it!”

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, 'Hridayam' was released in January this year. It featured Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aswath Lal, Annu Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Abhishek Joseph George among others.The cast of the remake versions has not been announced yet. On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The duo had even shot for a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Turkey recently.