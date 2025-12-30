Karan Johar asks where the ‘good old fashioned’ grace has disappeared

Mumbai, Dec 30 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has shared pearls of wisdom with regards to the “good old fashioned” grace, and being real.

On Tuesday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he spoke about how people are losing sense of courtesy, and how social media has contributed to this paradigm shift in the behaviour of people.

He wrote, “Grace... Is this now an alien phenomenon? Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old fashioned graceful? Have we lost the grace to reply to messages and emails... Or if we do reply then can we not reply in monosyllables? Use a heart or have a heart. Are we not able to celebrate other people's successes and can we stop celebrating their failures? Can we praise wholeheartedly and can we criticise without bias, anger and rage. Can we stop making social media a dumping ground of our own failings, shortcomings or inner darkness. Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practise what we preach, gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors”.

He further mentioned, “Are we able to reduce our judgemental levels? You are not the moral police, look within and you will have to deal with your own questionable morality. Lastly, do you have the grace to be YOU! With your flaws, rough edges and indecisions. Be YOU and acknowledge YOU for who YOU are. Let's not bury grace. Let's revive her from the ventilator she's been on for decades. Happy 2026”.

KJo is known for his brutally honest, and thought-provoking posts on social media, which serve as a sharp critique to the problematic behaviours and standards prevalent in the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor