Karan Johar drops cryptic post about not being liked by everyone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared yet another cryptic post, reminding fans that it's fine if everyone does not like them.

Karan took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a post advising fans to understand that some people may not like them, and it's alright.

"You absolutely HAVE to become ok with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never people please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they're used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless," his post read.

Earlier in the month, the filmmaker shared a post igniting speculations about the latest trends in Bollywood and the kinds of movies being made.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!" (If you want a big scale, then create it. Action is working. Make action flicks..If a love story works, then make romantic movie. If a chick flick becomes a hit, then make that... weather changes every week... conviction dies every week..It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

Though he didn't make anything clear, it seemed he hinted toward box office success, and contemporary Bollywood trends being followed within the industry.

Meanwhile, Karan, as a producer is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement. The movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter in India's quest for independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognised and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's youth throughout the freedom movement.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan is directed by Kannan Iyer.

