Karan Johar flaunts his love for wrist accessories

Mumbai, Jan 24 Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to social media to share a snapshot of his hand, showcasing an impressive collection of wrist accessories.

In the photo, Johar is seen sporting a mix of stylish wristbands, bracelets, and other accessories, each reflecting his unique fashion sense. On Friday, the director took to his Instagram stories and posted a close-up photo of his hand adorned with stylish wristbands, bracelets, and more. With this post, Johar gives fans a glimpse into one of his signature style choices, further cementing his status as a fashion trendsetter.

The accessories Johar wore in the photo are a mix of classic and contemporary designs, ranging from minimalist metallic bands to bold, statement-making pieces. His wristwear perfectly complements his often sophisticated yet edgy fashion choices, adding a personal flair to his overall look. This fascination with wrist accessories is not new for Johar; He has frequently been spotted wearing unique and eye-catching pieces, which have now become a signature part of his fashion identity.

Alongside the photo, KJo wrote, “Stack it up.”

Johar has always been a trendsetter, with his fashion choices often making headlines. Whether he’s gracing the red carpet in tailored suits or donning casual chic outfits, Johar’s style is always on point.

Yesterday, Johar, a die-hard Coldplay fan, couldn’t hide his excitement when he took to Instagram to share his joy over the live-streamed Coldplay concert. In a playful reel, Karan humorously joked about his desperation to attend the band's performance, saying he’d be willing to give up carbs, selfies, and even his designer clothes to make it happen.”

For the caption, he wrote, “If you also tried your best, and you didn’t succeed…don’t worry, @disneyplushotstar just FIXED YOU! See you all on Jan 26 for the home-cert! #ColdplayOnHotstar #ParadiseForAll #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour.”

Work-wise, the filmmaker is all set to return with the ninth season of his popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan' in 2025. The eighth season of the chat show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, and the first guests of the show were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor