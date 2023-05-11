Karan Johar, Guneet Monga join hands to push landscape of filmmaking in Indian cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : After 'The Lunchbox', Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are all set to bring unique and impactful stories to the screen.

Taking to Instagram, Guneet shared an article and captioned the post, "From The Lunchbox to now, Thank You Karan and Apoorva for being a Guiding light and for being so generous. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment are coming together to bring unique stories to your screen! Sikhya has always strived to tell diverse and captivating stories and it's an absolute privilege for us to partner with Dharma producing content for both theatrical and digital releases."

She added, "Karan, Apoorva, Achin and me, team Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment are excited to push the landscape of filmmaking in Indian cinema."

India's two leading production houses - Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment announce a strategic content partnership to deliver fresh and compelling content to the screens.

The alliance builds on the success of their previous collaboration on the critically acclaimed film, 'The Lunchbox', which was produced by Sikhya's founder Guneet Monga Kapoor and presented by Dharma Productions. The movie received both domestic and international acclaim, providing a strong foundation for this new partnership.

Talking about this collaboration Karan Johar said, "We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of two brands that have always supported diverse and unconventional talent, and I can't wait to see what we will create together

Guneet Monga Kapoor said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, India's leading production house, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema. This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience. We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere. We can't wait to get started and see where this exciting partnership takes us."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared, "We are delighted to partner with Sikhya Entertainment, a production house that has constantly pushed the envelope. At Dharma Productions, we have always strived to create content that resonates with our audiences and tells compelling stories that stay with them. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with one of the most innovative production houses in the industry and bring together our respective talents and expertise to create something truly special. We are excited to embark on this journey with Sikhya and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

