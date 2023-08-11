Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan working together on new project after 'Dostana 2' fallout?

Melbourne [Australia], August 11 : The ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne saw a reunion of actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The two along with other members of Bollywood inaugurated the 14th edition of the prestigious film festival earlier today. Interestingly, Kartik and Karan caught everyone's attention with their presence.

They posed together for pictures and sat together during the press conference there, hinting that all is well between the two.

Last year, reports of a fallout between Kartik and Karan first emerged when Dharma Productions announced recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. Though neither of the two acknowledged a fight ever, rumours claimed otherwise.

And on Friday, Karan revealed that he is collaborating with Kartik on some other project.

On being asked by the media about them working together, Karan said: "We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn’t fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialise. It’s something we are very excited about.”

Karan also heaped praises on Kartik.

"Kartik has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres."

Now it is to be seen what they have in store for fans with their collaboration.

