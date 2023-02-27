Karan Johar pays homage to Yash Chopra as he shoots the last schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar will begin the last schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is set to shoot a massive song with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and has hinted that he is paying homage to his favourite filmmaker of all time. Recently, the filmmaker took to his IG stories to share that the last schedule of the movie is now commencing and that he is shooting a song for the same. In the image, the crew of the movie is sitting in an aircraft, with all seats covered with the movie's logo. Along with the announcement, Karan also revealed that with the song, he is paying homage to one of his favourite filmmakers. Could it be the late Yash Chopra?

Sharing the same, Karan wrote, “Shooting the last schedule of our film #Rocky Aur Rani Ki PremKahani…a film I have directed after 7 years…shooting a song which is a homage to my favourite filmmaker of all times…won’t say anymore.”Starring Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film's cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Jaya, who has worked with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho, plays Ranveer's grandmother whereas Dharmendra and Shabana play Alia's grandparents. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been postponed to July 28. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 28, 2023. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy and produced under Dharma Productions.