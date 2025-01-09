Karan Johar pens adorable birthday wish for his 'Darling Faru' Farah Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Filmmaker Farah Khan is celebrating her 68th birthday on Thursday.

On the occasion, Director-producer Karan Johar penned an adorable birthday wish for his 'darling Faru' Choreographer Farah Khan.

Karan posted a couple of throwback pictures with Farah on Instagram and wrote a long note that read, "Happy birthday to the most hilarious person I know on planet Earth!!! A warm hug ... a warmer heart and unabashedly talented!!!!"

He also praised her and wrote, "@farahkhankunder is a force of nature and her legacy of work is incredible! Here's to more memories and banter my darling Faru! Love you so much !!! Oops, and you're 60!! You don't look it (but you used to)."

Farah reacted to the post and wrote, "I can't believe i got a birthday post frm uuuuu.. n an old joke too with it i lovvvvv u karuuuu.. iv known u for literally 60% of my life."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented on the post.

"@farahkhankunder @karanjohar fun times at all the film shoots are memories for life .. happy 60 th dearest Farah..," he wrote.

Netizens also showered birthday love on the birthday girl in the comment section.

The Bollywood celebs extended their birthday wishes to the filmmaker.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Dil Dhadkne Do' director Zoya Akhtar penned an unfiltered birthday wish to the filmmaker. She called her 'amazing' and shared a funny poster of a woman which reads, "I'm doing this new thing it's called whatever the hell I want."

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartwarming note for the 'Happy New Year' director. He gave her the title of a true 'Khan of khans' in his birthday note.

Actress Neelam Kothari shared a throwback photo which featured Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri, and Neelam herself. "Happy Birthday darling", she wrote.

Rajkummar Rao also extended his birthday wish.

Farah Khan is often seen hanging out with the actress Malaika Arora and on this occasion, Malaika shares a heartwarming birthday note.

"Meri kameeniiiiiiii ... ur now officially a senior citizen. Happy birthday"

Farah Khan is known for directing films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Happy New Year' and 'Om Shanti Om.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor