Karan Johar says he is "humbled and honoured" to receive Gold Legend Honor

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for giving a number of hits, has been honoured at the third annual Gold House Gala. He shared glimpses of the event and said that he is "humbled" to receive the Gold Legend Honour.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video in which he can be seen receiving the award. He wrote in the caption, "Humbled and Honoured to receive the Gold Legend Honor @goldhouseco's Gold Gala in LA..."

"Gold house is such an important platform that not only honours and acknowledges Asian Achiever's and Talent from across the globe but also stands tall for representation and inclusivity....was so grateful to receive the award from the incredible and dynamic @belabajaria who has been such an inspiration to the community in the world of media and entertainment...and my dearest friend and co founder of @goldhouseco ... @prabalgurung ...," he added.

The 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' director continued, "Prabal is a force of nature and a powerhouse of talent... always pushing boundaries and maintaining fashion relevance for the ages... everyday!!!! He makes us all so proud!! I dedicate this award to the love of my life... My mother on Mother's Day.... 25 years of making movies and I have so many more stories to tell..."

This year's event was a star-studded affair, with luminaries such as Steven Yeun, Lucy Liu, Bang Si-Hyuk, and the iconic Hello Kitty.

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Gold House Gala.

This year marks the third annual Gold Gala where top Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders convened to celebrate the 2024 A100 List, as per Variety.

Gold House announced the A100 honorees on May. 1. The list highlighted the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society over the past year.

The Gold House A100 list honours trailblazers across the industry who are at the forefront of what the organization calls the "new gold age."

Actor, director, producer and writer Dev Patel, Jensen Huang (Nvidia's co-founder and President), Anish Melwani Chairman and CEO of LVMH Inc. of North America), content creator Rachell'Valkyrae' Hofstetter and the Maui First Responders are among the A1 honorees. The honour is given to individuals who have had the most impact within their respective industries over the past year, according to Variety.

This year's theme, A Gold New World, imagines a tomorrow for all, built by all. Luxury brand fashion designer Prabal Gurung helped bring this vision to life as the first-ever Gold Gala Creative Director.

The event took place at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles on May 11.

