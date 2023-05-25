Karan Johar shares first look of Ranveer, Alia from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 : Karan Johar who is celebrating his 51st birthday today treated fans with first-look posters of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan took to Instagram and introduced Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani.

In the poster, Ranveer in his uber-cool flamboyant avatar donned statement outfits. In one of the posters, he can be seen wearing a black biker jacket with pointy studs.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "An absolute 'heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on July 28, 2023."

The birthday boy also dropped Alia's poster. She is seen in ethnic attire with kohl eyes, a black bindi and a nose ring look on point.

Karan captioned the post, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"

Wait, not only he introduced solo posters of the characters but a combined poster of Ranveer and Alia.

Sharing the posters, Karan build more excitement among fans as he stated, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you're about to meet their parivaar too!"

On Wednesday, Karan shared a special post to celebrate his 25 years as a director in Bollywood and made an announcement about the first look of his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

Karan took to Instagram and posted a video to mark the special occasion.

"Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote.

In the video, he shared glimpses from his memorable movies like, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'My Name is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Student of the Year'.

As Karan Johar completed 25 years in Bollywood, many B-town celebrities expressed their happiness.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023.

The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

