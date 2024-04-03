Check Out: Karan Johar shares glimpse of Lakshya starrer 'Kill', teaser to be released on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Makers of the highly-anticipated action-thriller 'Kill' starring debutant Lakshya in the lead role are all set to unveil the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar treated fans with a video and captioned the post, "Prepare for the bloodiest ride of your life!#KILL - TEASER OUT TOMORROW. India theatrical release 5th July, 2024." The teaser will be out on April 4. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. The video shows the visuals of the train, train track and timer.

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "FINALLY. EXCITED." Another user commented, "So excited for this one!" "Looking forward," another comment read. The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Meanwhile, Karan has an impressive lineup of projects. As a producer, he is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement. Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. Also, 'Yodha' is currently running in theatres and performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

