Karan Johar stopped at Mumbai airport by security officials

Filmmaker Karan Johar was stopped outside Mumbai airport after he tried to make his way in without showing the necessary documents. On Tuesday, the director-producer was seen making his way to board his flight. While the paparazzi were busy capturing him, Karan rushed into the airport without showing his ticket and identity proof and was immediately stopped by the police officer stationed outside the airport.

Karan presented his papers and received a go-ahead from the officer. The incident had social media users reacting to it in the comments section of a paparazzo post featuring the video. “These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules! Hadd hai," a social media user wrote.“He was so busy doing the airport catwalk that he forgot to show his papers to the security guy!" a second user wrote. “Who is he to walk in airport without showing ID?" asked another.