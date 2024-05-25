Karan Johar teases new directorial project on his 52nd birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Celebrating his 52nd birthday in a grand style, Bollywood mogul Karan Johar has given his fans a reason to rejoice by announcing his next directorial venture.

While the title of the much-anticipated film remains under wraps, the excitement surrounding the project is palpable.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a picture of himself holding the narration draft of his upcoming film, igniting curiosity among his followers.

The caption read, "Get... Set... Go!", hinting at the start of a new creative journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

This surprise announcement has left fans and industry insiders eagerly speculating about the film's details.

Social media has been abuzz with heartfelt birthday messages from Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Kapoor.

Karan Johar's return to directing has been highly anticipated, especially after the success of his 2023 film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film was a major box office hit and featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Adding to the excitement, Johar is also gearing up for the release of his next production, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated for release on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor