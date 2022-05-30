Karan Johar to Launch Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali With Hridayam Remake?

Ibrahim Ali Khan may make his Bollywood debut soon. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Hridayam. For the unaware, Hridayam featured Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal. As per the latest media report, Ibrahim will play the lead role in the film.Hridayam will be remade into Hindi by Karan Johar and Star Studios. "It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood , is just right for Ibrahim," a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama.

The report further states that Karan Johar was going to launch Sara Ali Khan as well. However, the project kept getting delayed and Sara entered Bollywood with Kedarnath. The actress featured in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial with Sushant Singh Rajput.Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan has started working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The star kid is reportedly working as an assistant director on the sets of the film. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Karan has returned to direction after five years. His last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

