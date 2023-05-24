Karan Johar to unveil first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on his 51st birthday

Karan Johar is all set to unveil the first look of his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on May 25. Karan Johar on Wednesday took to social media to share a video when has moments of love from movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student Of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He wrote, “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.” The day also marks his 51st birthday.

Dharma Productions shared, “It's the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas - it's now time to hit play on a new season, with a 'prem kahaani' that's been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker.”Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani reunites Ranveer and Alia after Gully Boy. The two garnered immense appreciation for their chemistry and now fans hope the same magic in this one. Karan comes back as a director after directing Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.The movie also boasts ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.Earlier the film was scheduled for an April 28 release. Last year Karan announced the release date of his film and wrote, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”