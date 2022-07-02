Karan Johar unveils Vijay Deverakonda's naked look from Liger

A new poster of Vijay Deverakonda from his upcoming film Liger has been released today by producer director Karan Johar. In the pic the Dear Comrade star is seen standing completely nude with a just bunch of roses in his hand. Sharing the new poster on social media, Karan Johar wrote, Rose Rose aise gifts nahi milte.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, this latest drama has been jointly financed on a massive budget by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta under their respective production houses. The movie is scheduled to hit the cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam across the nation on 25 August. The film also stars boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.