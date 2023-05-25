Karan Johar's blue-eyed boy Lakshya Lalwani roped in for Aryan Khan's web series?

Ever since it was announced that Aryan Khan is going to turn filmmaker for a show called Stardom, there have been talks about the lead cast of the same. And now, reports suggest that the young director has gone through some 800 auditions to finalise the lead and the frontrunner for the show is Lakshya Lalwani. A reliable source told Midday that the casting procedure took a very long time. Aryan has very specific tastes in actors. Those who performed well in the preliminary auditions went on to participate in a series of screen tests and in-person interviews, totaling six to eight times. Lakshya is now in first place. By the end of the weekend, we will have arrested three additional actors.

Lalwani had a few guest-starring roles on TV shows under his belt before he became a household name as the lead in Porus. He was set to make his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in 2019. In 2021, however, Lalwani was roped in for Johar's Bedhadak, and reportedly, it has been shelved. There has been no action yet.Aryan Khan will direct the movie Stardom, which will focus on the entertainment industry. The web series will consist of six episodes. The series is now in production, with a 2023 release date projected. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are likely to have cameos in the series.



