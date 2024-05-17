Karan Johar's latest Airport Look Brings Back Memories of SRK from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (See Pic)

Karan Johar who is known for his quirky and amazing outfits was recently spotted outside the Mumbai Airport. At this time, he was seen wearing white cord-set with his huge black goggles and brown overcoat. Fans adored his impeccable sense of style. In a video, paparazzi were seen snapping photos, with some comparing his look with Shah Rukh Khan. His appearance resembled Shah Rukh Khan's character in the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitbah Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor multi starrer film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is directed by nonother than Karan Johar. Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are close friends. They have collaborated on many films and their friendship spans decades.

About 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Film.

The rich couple's adopted elder son, who is much loved, is banished by his father for marrying a middle-class woman. The younger son then goes on a journey to find his brother in hopes of reuniting their family. The film was released on 14th December 2001 is till date one of the best film directed by Karan Johar.

