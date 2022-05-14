Karan Kundrra buy his dream Mumbai house worth Rs 20 crores

Karan Kundrra has registered for his dream house worth Rs. 20 crores. As per reports, he has registered for a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. Apparently, the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view. A source revealed, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs. 20 crore."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra's music video Bechari and his stint as a host of Dance Deewane Juniors are garnering much love from the audience. His hosting skills are winning the hearts of his fans. The actor manages to keep a good connection between the contestants and the judges. He connects well with the kids who are participants in the show and at the same time keeps the atmosphere on the set light with a humorous side.