Karan Kundrra's New Car Goes Missing, Actor Appeals for Help (Watch Video)

Actor Karan Kundrra took to his social media platform on Thursday morning to address his fans about an unsettling incident - his car had gone missing. In a video shared on Instagram, he expressed his dismay and urged whoever was responsible for the prank to return the car. Karan lamented that he hadn't even had the chance to enjoy driving it as much as he had hoped. It is not clear yet whether someone has stolen this car or someone has pranked the actor.

In the video, Karan appealed, "Guys, whoever has played this prank, it's not funny. If you're a friend... It's my new car... I know it's old but still, it's not funny." He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, mentioning the absence of any security system or tracking device in the car.

While Karan had recently shared photos of his new car on Wednesday, it remains unclear whether the missing vehicle is his latest acquisition or another from his collection. Karan, known for his passion for automobiles, had added a vintage HM Contessa to his garage.

On the professional front, Karan is gearing up for the release of "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely," where he shares the screen with Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.